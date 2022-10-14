Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — The city is looking for the next great book to share as a community.

The Greensboro Public Library, which spearheads events for its annual One City, One Book event, is seeking nominations for the fall 2023 book. The deadline for nominations is today.

Every other year, a book is selected that the community can read and learn from together. The program is a collaboration between the library and many community groups. However, it's not just about reading the book. There are programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more to engage everyone around the themes of the chosen work.

Suggested books should include themes that "can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all," the library said in a news release. And the book should, ideally, be suitable for all ages.

Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent to Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov.​

ROCKINGHAM — Election signs are cropping up in advance of the November election, but one candidate was forced to remove her campaign materials after a misunderstanding of a North Carolina general statute.

Abbie Covington, a candidate for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, began placing her election signs around the area in early September. It seems that was a little too early, according to state law.

Soon after, a complaint was filed with the State Board of Elections.

Covington says it was eagerness that got her in trouble.

"They were wrongfully placed. I own that," she said.​

A recent study shows North Carolina is among the states most impacted by natural disasters.

Data compiled by the personal finance site WalletHub showed that North Carolina has lost an estimated $100 billion — the result of 40 severe storms and 27 tropical cyclones over roughly 40 years.

Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that first made landfall five years ago in Texas before shifting east, caused nearly $150 billion in damages. It was the costliest disaster to hit North Carolina.

Data also revealed that the next three most expensive natural disasters — Hurricanes Sandy, Ida and Irma — all happened within the last decade, garnering $220 billion in damages.

North Carolina also withered under a 1980 heat wave that caused $37.7 billion in agricultural losses.​

— Staff and Wire Reports