 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mikebriefs
0 Comments

Mikebriefs

  • 0

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — Police officers violated civil rights law when they forced a blind man and his service dog to leave Hanes Mall and threatened to arrest him for trespassing if he didn't, according to a lawsuit filed by a North Carolina advocacy group.

“Civil rights are severely weakened when police departments treat blind shoppers as trespassers based on a store’s discriminatory desire to have them removed for using a guide dog," said Chris Hodgson, an attorney for Disability Rights North Carolina, in a statement. “When this happens, shoppers are doubly discriminated against, first, by the stores, and then, by the police departments that fail to respect and uphold rights we guarantee to our blind citizenry.”

A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department declined comment Thursday afternoon, adding that the city would issue a statement.

The lawsuit filed by Disability Rights North Carolina in U.S. District Court for the Middle District says in November 2020, Wilmer Oliva visited a Hanes Mall store to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving sales. But the store manager tried to have Oliva removed because of his dog.

Although mall security officers said Oliva had a right to have the dog inside the store, responding officers from the police department told Oliva he could either leave the store with a warning, or be arrested, handcuffed and charged with trespassing, according to the lawsuit.

Oliva told one of the officers that requiring him to leave because of his service animal was discrimination.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and compensatory damages not specified.

Head here

Head here

DURHAM — Charges have been filed against a Durham County man who authorities say splashed a deputy with paint thinner.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responding to a domestic dispute late Wednesday night ordered two men to end their argument. According to authorities, 26-year-old Derek Anthony Simmons picked up a small can of paint thinner and threw it at the car belonging to the person he was arguing with.

The paint thinner splashed into a deputy's eyes, mouth and nose, as well as onto his arms and uniform. Emergency personnel arrived and treated the deputy at the scene.

Simmons was charged with assault on a government official.

Wire Reports

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases
State and Regional News

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases

  • Updated

Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says
Crime

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News