Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — Police officers violated civil rights law when they forced a blind man and his service dog to leave Hanes Mall and threatened to arrest him for trespassing if he didn't, according to a lawsuit filed by a North Carolina advocacy group.
“Civil rights are severely weakened when police departments treat blind shoppers as trespassers based on a store’s discriminatory desire to have them removed for using a guide dog," said Chris Hodgson, an attorney for Disability Rights North Carolina, in a statement. “When this happens, shoppers are doubly discriminated against, first, by the stores, and then, by the police departments that fail to respect and uphold rights we guarantee to our blind citizenry.”
A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department declined comment Thursday afternoon, adding that the city would issue a statement.
The lawsuit filed by Disability Rights North Carolina in U.S. District Court for the Middle District says in November 2020, Wilmer Oliva visited a Hanes Mall store to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving sales. But the store manager tried to have Oliva removed because of his dog.
Although mall security officers said Oliva had a right to have the dog inside the store, responding officers from the police department told Oliva he could either leave the store with a warning, or be arrested, handcuffed and charged with trespassing, according to the lawsuit.
Oliva told one of the officers that requiring him to leave because of his service animal was discrimination.
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and compensatory damages not specified.
DURHAM — Charges have been filed against a Durham County man who authorities say splashed a deputy with paint thinner.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responding to a domestic dispute late Wednesday night ordered two men to end their argument. According to authorities, 26-year-old Derek Anthony Simmons picked up a small can of paint thinner and threw it at the car belonging to the person he was arguing with.
The paint thinner splashed into a deputy's eyes, mouth and nose, as well as onto his arms and uniform. Emergency personnel arrived and treated the deputy at the scene.
Simmons was charged with assault on a government official.
— Wire Reports