Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — Police officers violated civil rights law when they forced a blind man and his service dog to leave Hanes Mall and threatened to arrest him for trespassing if he didn't, according to a lawsuit filed by a North Carolina advocacy group.

“Civil rights are severely weakened when police departments treat blind shoppers as trespassers based on a store’s discriminatory desire to have them removed for using a guide dog," said Chris Hodgson, an attorney for Disability Rights North Carolina, in a statement. “When this happens, shoppers are doubly discriminated against, first, by the stores, and then, by the police departments that fail to respect and uphold rights we guarantee to our blind citizenry.”

A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department declined comment Thursday afternoon, adding that the city would issue a statement.

The lawsuit filed by Disability Rights North Carolina in U.S. District Court for the Middle District says in November 2020, Wilmer Oliva visited a Hanes Mall store to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving sales. But the store manager tried to have Oliva removed because of his dog.