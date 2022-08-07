Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Guilford County public health officials are offering free at-home kits to test for COVID-19 as the highly contagious respiratory illness continues to spread.

A "Community Access Point" program will make the free, at-home tests available for residents at various locations around the county.

“We want to encourage all community members to take ownership of our county’s health and safety by ensuring that they have the appropriate tools and education to do so," Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's health director, said in a news release.

The test kits are limited to four per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Newly reported cases of the coronavirus across the state were at their highest total since February of this year, according to a recent report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.​

GREENSBORO — Residents have a new tool to learn more about crime reported in their neighborhoods and across the city.

Greensboro police has announced that it recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to develop a "Community Crime Map" to provide the public with information about crimes in the city.

The Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the police department's records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location, date and time.

In addition to receiving timely alerts about crimes, residents can also sign up for "neighborhood watch" reports that email a breakdown of recent crime activity, according to officials.

Residents can access the Community Crime Map at communitycrimemap.com/.​​