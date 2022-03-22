Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a patient appeared at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were notified at 7:31 p.m. about the gunshot victim, who was listed in stable condition.

The victim told officers the shooting occurred near the corner of McConnell and Willow roads. But no crime scene was located, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE — An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking, according to police.

Antonisha Chambers, a first-grade teacher at an elementary School in Fayetteville, has been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine.

Chambers, 34, was taken into custody away from school grounds. Detectives said they found more than four pounds of meth during their investigation.

Lindsay Whitley, a Cumberland County Schools spokeswoman, said that the allegations against Chambers are related to off-campus drug-trafficking.

"District officials learned about the arrest after the instructional day had ended and the employee had already left campus," Whitley said.

HOFFMAN — A Gaston County woman has been arrested after she attempted to smuggle contraband into a correctional facility.

Over the weekend, deputies were dispatched to the Richmond Correctional Institution stemming from a report of a vehicle that had driven by the prison several times.

Prison officials suspected that someone from the car was attempting to throw contraband over the fence. When a staff person approached the vehicle, a woman later identified as Mandy Lynn Parsons handed them a bag containing two bottles filled with tobacco, a marijuana cigarette, a cell phone with charging cords and a handwritten note. She then drove away.

Authorities later located Parsons, 36, at a convenience store in the Richmond County town of Hoffman and arrested her.​

NAGS HEAD — Playing in the sand is a tradition at any beach, but some Outer Banks tourists are taking things too far by creating large pits that qualify as death traps.

One such hole was found a few days ago in Kill Devil Hills and measured at about 9 feet wide and 4 feet deep. Another was 5 feet deep.

In a Facebook post, the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department made a plea for beachgoers to "be considerate" and fill in the holes so accidents wouldn't happen.

— Staff and Wire Reports