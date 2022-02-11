Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GRAHAM — Deputies who stopped to check on an unconscious man in a vehicle Wednesday morning ultimately arrested him.

Joshua Lee Gilbert, 37, of Graham was not in any medical distress when he was found near the 2200 block of Swepsonville Road just after 9 a.m.

Once deputies verified the man's identity and learned of warrants against him, he was arrested. A spokesman for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Gilbert was wanted in Guilford County on possession of a firearm by felon.

During a search, deputies located drugs on Gilbert and inside his car. Deputies said they also located a Ford catalytic converter in the trunk of the vehicle.

Head here

Head here

TROY — A high school teacher in Montgomery County has been suspended without pay after a search of his classroom turned up a loaded gun, knives and ammunition, officials said Wednesday.

Jason Hensley, 47, was suspended by Montgomery County Schools pending further disciplinary action.