Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
GRAHAM — Deputies who stopped to check on an unconscious man in a vehicle Wednesday morning ultimately arrested him.
Joshua Lee Gilbert, 37, of Graham was not in any medical distress when he was found near the 2200 block of Swepsonville Road just after 9 a.m.
Once deputies verified the man's identity and learned of warrants against him, he was arrested. A spokesman for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Gilbert was wanted in Guilford County on possession of a firearm by felon.
During a search, deputies located drugs on Gilbert and inside his car. Deputies said they also located a Ford catalytic converter in the trunk of the vehicle.
Head here
Head here
TROY — A high school teacher in Montgomery County has been suspended without pay after a search of his classroom turned up a loaded gun, knives and ammunition, officials said Wednesday.
Jason Hensley, 47, was suspended by Montgomery County Schools pending further disciplinary action.
In a news release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it was called on Feb. 5 by school superintendent Dale Ellis to investigate reports of a teacher having a gun in their classroom at Montgomery Central High School. A search of Hensley's desk turned up a loaded .380-caliber handgun.
Hensley, who is a health-science teacher at the high school, is a part-time police officer with the town of Mount Gilead. The sheriff's office said while he may have been in violation of school system policy, there was nothing illegal about having the gun in the classroom.
Head here
Head here
CHARLOTTE — The state has given a county jail 60 days to fix a yearlong staffing shortage which it says has made the facility unsafe.
In a Feb. 9 letter to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cites the jail for major safety violations. The violations are tied to a pandemic-driven departure of personnel that's left the Mecklenburg County jail too poorly staffed to ensure the safety of inmates or jail personnel.
DHHS Chief Jail Inspector Chris Wood warned in a December letter that the staffing shortage posed “an imminent threat to the safety of the inmates and staff.”
Wood recommended that McFadden should cut the jail population to below 1,000 inmates. At the time, the jail held more than 1,400.
As of Thursday morning, the jail population was 1,348.