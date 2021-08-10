Mikebriefs

A day earlier, Asheville City Council decided to return to all-virtual meetings, according to the newspaper. Asheville is in Buncombe County.

GARNER — The workers at Amazon's giant distribution center in Garner have never known a workday without at least some people around them wearing masks.

The center opened last summer just as the coronavirus pandemic was picking up steam. A year later, COVID-19 cases are again beginning to soar, as the delta variant spreads among unvaccinated people.

On Saturday, employees celebrated the facility's one-year anniversary before and after shifts, under tents set up in the parking lot. Most seemed to be wearing masks, and they all will be starting Monday thanks to Amazon's reinstated mask requirement.

Amazon employees must wear face masks inside company facilities, regardless of their vaccination status, the company announced Friday.

"To be honest, I'm glad about it," said Shalina Vennie, who's been working at the Amazon Distribution Center in Garner since it opened.

"Even though most people have been vaccinated, it's not a cure," Vennie said. "So there's still a possibility of catching COVID."