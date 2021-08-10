Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — North Carolina's tax windfall for the last fiscal year turned out even larger than the bonanza that state government economists predicted would arrive due to the recovering economy.
The state ended up collecting $29.7 billion in revenues during the year that ended June 30, according to the Office of State Budget & Management. That's $190 million more than the consensus forecast reached in mid-June by the budget office and General Assembly analysts.
That June forecast had already bumped up the anticipated collections by a massive $1.9 billion — the result of a resurgent post-pandemic economy following the end of shuttered businesses and lockdowns.
The closeout total means North Carolina took in 24% more revenues this past year compared to the year before.
House and Senate Republicans have yet to finalize the next two-year state budget. The additional money is unlikely to alter much the calculus for budget writers since they have already agreed on spending caps for the current year and next.
BOONE — This town in the North Carolina mountains declared a COVID state of emergency on Friday night amid rising cases among the unvaccinated due to the delta variant, officials said.
Effective 5 p.m. Tuesday, ages 2 and older must mask up in all indoor public settings, according to Mayor Rennie Brantz’s declaration. The Town Council voted to reenact the state of emergency first imposed during the pandemic last year.
“Watauga County’s and North Carolina’s daily case counts and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are quickly increasing due to the Delta Variant, which spreads at least twice as easily as previous variants,” according to the declaration.
The county “is considered to have ‘substantial transmission’” of the virus, more cases than such nearby counties as Ashe, Wilkes and Burke, which have “high transmission” counts of COVID-19, Brantz wrote in the declaration.
Compounding the concern: Students return Aug. 16 for the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year at Appalachian State University in Boone, according to the declaration.
The council said on Facebook that the Boone Police Department “will continue to assist private businesses and private business owners if they choose to enforce social distancing standards and other more restrictive COVID-19 preventative measures.”
Also Friday, Buncombe County in the mountains mandated that its employees wear masks and that unvaccinated staff test weekly for COVID-19, the (Asheville) Citizen Times reported.
A day earlier, Asheville City Council decided to return to all-virtual meetings, according to the newspaper. Asheville is in Buncombe County.
GARNER — The workers at Amazon's giant distribution center in Garner have never known a workday without at least some people around them wearing masks.
The center opened last summer just as the coronavirus pandemic was picking up steam. A year later, COVID-19 cases are again beginning to soar, as the delta variant spreads among unvaccinated people.
On Saturday, employees celebrated the facility's one-year anniversary before and after shifts, under tents set up in the parking lot. Most seemed to be wearing masks, and they all will be starting Monday thanks to Amazon's reinstated mask requirement.
Amazon employees must wear face masks inside company facilities, regardless of their vaccination status, the company announced Friday.
"To be honest, I'm glad about it," said Shalina Vennie, who's been working at the Amazon Distribution Center in Garner since it opened.
"Even though most people have been vaccinated, it's not a cure," Vennie said. "So there's still a possibility of catching COVID."
She said places opened up too soon and the whole country should've stayed shut down with mask mandates in place.
"Just look at the numbers that are spiking now," Vennie said. "I want everybody to be safe. COVID is scary."
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rapidly increasing in North Carolina since the beginning of July, with a recent spike of 4,506 cases reported Friday.
The new rule affects thousands of employees in North Carolina. It was implemented in response to the spread of new COVID-19 variants in the U.S. and guidance from public health officials and Amazon medical experts, according to Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel. Previously, only those not vaccinated against COVID-19 had to wear masks.
Other major retailers and restaurant chains, like Home Depot, McDonald's and Target, are also requiring masks for employees, whether they've been vaccinated or not.
Fully vaccinated employees at the Garner Amazon facility have not been required to wear masks; their vaccination status is validated through an employee portal or a vaccination sticker on their ID badge.
— Wire Reports