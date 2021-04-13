 Skip to main content
Mikebriefs
Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — North Carolina House members on Tuesday commenced their biennial efforts to give local school systems more flexibility over when they can hold classes, as a committee passed several school calendar measures.

Current law requires K-12 districts to open the school year no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. There are exceptions, such as for districts where weather-related school closings are common.

One statewide bill approved by a House education committee would move up permanently the start date by a week. Other local measures applying to one or a few districts would allow even earlier start dates, or provide school boards wide-ranging calendar flexibility. Some local bills would only allow temporary changes for two or three years.

Some bill sponsors say schools need flexibility to address academic failings caused by the use on virtual learning during the pandemic.

DURHAM — Duke University President Vincent E. Price has announced the university will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for new and returning students before they can enroll for the fall semester.

In a letter to students, faculty and other staff, Price cited Duke researchers' role in helping to develop three proven vaccines against the coronavirus.

