Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here​

RALEIGH — North Carolina House members on Tuesday commenced their biennial efforts to give local school systems more flexibility over when they can hold classes, as a committee passed several school calendar measures.

Current law requires K-12 districts to open the school year no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. There are exceptions, such as for districts where weather-related school closings are common.

One statewide bill approved by a House education committee would move up permanently the start date by a week. Other local measures applying to one or a few districts would allow even earlier start dates, or provide school boards wide-ranging calendar flexibility. Some local bills would only allow temporary changes for two or three years.

Some bill sponsors say schools need flexibility to address academic failings caused by the use on virtual learning during the pandemic.

Head here

Head here