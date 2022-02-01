Mikebriefs

FAYETTEVILLE — A mother and child missing for more than five years have been found safe, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Miracle Smith was a year old when she and her mother disappeared in December 2016. Fayetteville police searched for clues about the disappearance and eventually turned to the U.S. Marshals for help.

Police said they were victims of physical abuse.

Investigators determined that the missing child and mother were located in Bunnlevel, an unincorporated community in Harnett County. They were believed to be associated with a convicted felon.

It's unknown what led authorities to the man, who was taken into custody without incident.​

