Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

MORRISVILLE — The new main runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will be longer than the one it replaces, though still not as long as the airport had once hoped.

The Federal Aviation Administration now says RDU can build a 10,639-foot runway to replace the aging 10,000-foot strip on the west side of the airfield in front of Terminal 2. That added length is important, said Michael Landguth, RDU's president and CEO.

"Adding more than 600 feet of takeoff distance to RDU's future runway will allow existing airlines to carry more passengers and cargo," Landguth said in a written statement. "It will also provide greater economic opportunities for Triangle-area businesses and communities."

RDU had once planned to replace its 10,000-foot main runway with one that is 11,500 feet long. That length would ensure that large jets loaded with passengers, luggage and fuel bound for Asia would have enough room to safely take off in all kinds of weather.

The sharp decline in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused RDU to scale back its ambitions. Replacing the planned runway with one the same size also would help get the work done faster and at lower cost, airport officials said a year ago.

Head here

Head here

A man accused of robbing a Family Dollar in North Carolina let his conscience get the better of him when he returned the cash that he had just stolen from the clerk, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The 63-year-old walked into a Family Dollar in Wilmington on Saturday, April 16, and pulled out a handgun, demanding cash from the clerk, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

When the clerk handed over the cash, the man walked out the door, according to the sheriff’s office. But shortly after, he came back into the store and put the cash on the counter.

“I can’t do this,” he said to the clerk, according to the sheriff’s post.

When deputies responded to the store, they found the man in the parking lot trying to get back into his car, which was locked, the sheriff’s office says.

Head here

Head here

A mother bought her son a North Carolina lottery ticket — and the prize left the two of them in disbelief.

“ We didn’t believe it at first,” 21-year-old Bryan Castillo Quintana told the N.C. Education Lottery. “I thought it must be a mistake.”

But Quintana’s win was the real deal, and his ticket was worth $100,000.

Now, he will spend his extra cash on others. Quintana said his relatives could use the prize money after his dad died suddenly in 2020, according to lottery officials.

“My dad was such an integral part of our family,” Quintana said in an April 20 news release. “Now I’m just really excited that we have a form of stability in our life.”

Quintana’s family experienced the moment of good fortune after his mom went to a Sheetz convenience store in Greenville, roughly 85 miles southeast of Raleigh. At the North Memorial Drive location, officials said she spent $25 on a ticket for the Extreme Cash scratch-off game.

Later, the mother and son were in the family’s living room when they checked the lucky ticket and discovered the big prize. Quintana — a Greenville resident who hopes to be a nurse — reportedly kept $71,017 after taxes.

— Wire Reports