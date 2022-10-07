Mikebriefs

Head here

HICKORY — A man driving a stolen car died when he ran a red light while fleeing officers and crashed into another vehicle.

A police officer in Hickory noticed the stolen Honda Accord around 9:40 p.m. and tried to make a traffic stop, according to the department. However, the driver of the vehicle — Bradley Michael Swink, 30 — refused to stop and instead fled.

As the stolen car approached an intersection, it drove through a red light, colliding with a Jeep Wrangler carrying four teenagers. The Jeep rolled onto its side, striking a third vehicle.

Police say all four of the Jeep’s occupants were injured. Three of the teenagers have been released from a hospital. The fourth remained hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the third car was uninjured.

Swink, though, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Swink, who is from the Catawba County city of Claremont, was out on multiple bonds and facing multiple outstanding felony warrants.

RALEIGH — New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages are now in effect.

The elevator law is named in memory of 7-year-old Weston Androw, a boy from Ohio who died last year at an Outer Banks vacation rental when he became trapped between the elevator car and shaft.

The law says landlords of these short-term rentals must reduce the gap between the elevator landing and car doors and tell the state Insurance Department about the improvements.

Recently, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the manufacturer of the elevator installed in the Outer Banks home where the boy died announced a voluntary recall of some residential elevators, citing the entrapment threat to children.

RALEIGH — The head of North Carolina's prison operations during the COVID-19 pandemic is Gov. Roy Cooper's choice to become secretary of a new standalone Cabinet-level agency tasked with adult corrections.

Cooper recently announced that Todd Ishee, who was named state prisons commissioner in 2019, will lead the Department of Adult Correction. The agency becomes official on Jan. 1.

Ishee had been recruited to lead the American Correctional Association, but he was persuaded by the Democratic governor to “remain in North Carolina to start his new role,” according to Cooper's office.

— Wire Reports