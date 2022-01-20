Mikebriefs

Head here
HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition.
It was High Point's first homicide of 2022.
At 7:21 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road and found the two gunshot victims. The male was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
It's unknown what led to the shooting.
GREENSBORO — Two North Carolina tax preparers have pleaded guilty to charges that they prepared fraudulent tax returns with an estimated loss to the government of $1.5 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Court documents say Whitney Danielle Sales owned and operated a tax preparation business in Durham, and from 2014 to 2018 she and fellow tax return preparer Janelle Marie Corley prepared fraudulent returns for clients which claimed false education credits or manipulated the clients’ income to qualify for larger earned income tax credits.
In addition to the false client returns, Sales and Corley also filed false personal income tax returns, prosecutors said.
Sales and Corley both pleaded guilty this month to conspiring to defraud the United States. Sales and Corley are both scheduled for sentencing in late May. They each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.
GREENVILLE — North Carolina U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy joined the House's powerful tax-writing committee on Wednesday, marking a significant boost in influence for the Pitt County Republican, even while serving in the minority.
Murphy's appointment to the House Ways and Means Committee fills a vacancy resulting from the resignation of Rep. Devin Nunes of California from the House.
The panel considers tax legislation, including provisions on tariffs and U.S. debt, as well as revenue associated with programs like Social Security and Medicare. All revenue-raising bills in Congress originate in the House.
The ranking Republican on the committee, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, announced Murphy's appointment. Murphy, a urologist, will be the lone North Carolina member on the committee and will serve on the health care and oversight subcommittees.