Mikebriefs

In addition to the false client returns, Sales and Corley also filed false personal income tax returns, prosecutors said.

Sales and Corley both pleaded guilty this month to conspiring to defraud the United States. Sales and Corley are both scheduled for sentencing in late May. They each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.​

GREENVILLE — North Carolina U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy joined the House's powerful tax-writing committee on Wednesday, marking a significant boost in influence for the Pitt County Republican, even while serving in the minority.

Murphy's appointment to the House Ways and Means Committee fills a vacancy resulting from the resignation of Rep. Devin Nunes of California from the House.

The panel considers tax legislation, including provisions on tariffs and U.S. debt, as well as revenue associated with programs like Social Security and Medicare. All revenue-raising bills in Congress originate in the House.