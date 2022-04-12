Mikebriefs

Head here

BURLINGTON — Fire officials say an unattended candle led to a house fire Sunday night that displaced an adult and a child and led to thousands in damages.

Firefighters were called at 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Williamson Street and found fire and smoke appearing from the front corner of the house. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was safely out of the home, it took them 20 minutes to ensure the fire was under control, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the home in less than 90 seconds from the time they were called, and stayed on scene for more than two hours.

NAGS HEAD — Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that may be the largest male shark ever tagged in Canadian waters, according to an ocean research agency.

The transmitter for Mahone — a 13-foot, 7-inch shark who weighs 1,701 pounds — pinged most recently off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, according to OCEARCH. A transmitter pings when a shark spends enough time at the surface for satellites to accurately pick up its location.

The shark was tagged roughly 17 months ago in Nova Scotia and has been tracked traveling up and down the waters off the East Coast ever since.

Two other large great whites pinged off the North Carolina coast last week, including Ulysses (a 12-foot, 990-pound shark) and Tancook (a 10-foot, 715-pound shark).

OCEARCH launched an expedition in the Carolinas last month to research the theory that the coastline is the location where great whites in the Western Atlantic gather each year to mate.

DURHAM — At least two people fired on law enforcement officers in an unmarked vehicle over the weekend, officials said.

Two on-duty officers were observing an area in Durham last Saturday night as part of an ongoing investigation when at least two unknown males fired multiple rounds, authorities said. The officers’ vehicle and nearby occupied homes were struck, but no one was injured.

The shooters have not been identified.

“This gun violence cannot go on and has to stop,” Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said in a statement. “Innocent people who were sitting in their homes and enjoying a Saturday evening with family could have been seriously injured or killed.”

— Staff and Wire Reports