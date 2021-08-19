Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Cone Health on Thursday began providing COVID-19 booster shots to people with compromised immune systems.

The move by the health care system follows federal recommendations that those with weakened immune systems receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The booster shots will be offered at all Cone Health community vaccine clinics. To check locations and schedule an appointment, visit Cone Health's website or call 336-890-1188.

Those who schedule appointments for a third dose should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card. Cone Health said it will check the state's database to confirm vaccination status of those who do not have their card.

However, proof of a compromised immune system is not required, Cone Health said.

In keeping with federal guidance, Cone Health said booster shots for the general public will not begin until the week of Sept. 20.

As with first and second doses of the vaccine, there is no cost for receiving a third shot.

