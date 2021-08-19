Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — Cone Health on Thursday began providing COVID-19 booster shots to people with compromised immune systems.
The move by the health care system follows federal recommendations that those with weakened immune systems receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The booster shots will be offered at all Cone Health community vaccine clinics. To check locations and schedule an appointment, visit Cone Health's website or call 336-890-1188.
Those who schedule appointments for a third dose should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card. Cone Health said it will check the state's database to confirm vaccination status of those who do not have their card.
However, proof of a compromised immune system is not required, Cone Health said.
In keeping with federal guidance, Cone Health said booster shots for the general public will not begin until the week of Sept. 20.
As with first and second doses of the vaccine, there is no cost for receiving a third shot.
BOLIVIA — A sheriff’s office has filed charges against a woman who they say abandoned and starved animals at her home, leading to 19 deaths in which some of them weren’t properly buried.
Laralee Gene Milligan Williams, 42, of Shallotte was arrested late last week on outstanding warrants from July 2020. Williams is charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals and one count each of disposition of dead domesticated animals and abandonment of animals.
Arrest warrants show Williams is accused of abandoning and depriving more than 30 animals of nourishment, including dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, geese, pigs and a goat.
Warrants also say Williams failed to sufficiently bury domesticated cats and chickens within 24 hours of their deaths, or otherwise disposing the animals in a humane and proper manner.
In all, 15 chickens and four cats died.
— Staff and Wire Reports