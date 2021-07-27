Mikebriefs

 Skip to main content
GREENSBORO — Air travel from Piedmont Triad International Airport was up by fourfold in June as the travel industry recovers from pandemic-related shutdowns a year ago.

The airport released its monthly passenger statistics Tuesday.

More than 64,000 people flew from PTI in June compared with more than 15,000 a year ago.

The June figures are still not up to travel statistics in June, 2019, when 95,000 people flew from the airport.

American Airlines dominated traffic from the airport with more than 29,000 passengers. Delta was second with more than 25,000 passengers and United was third with nearly 5,000 passengers.

So far this year, more than 223,000 passengers have flown from the airport but that number is less than half of the 519,000 passengers who flew from the airport by this time in 2019.

