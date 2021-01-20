Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — A Wake County website that allows seniors to join a list for getting the coronavirus vaccine has crashed, underscoring the sheer scope and demand of people wanting to be protected from the respiratory disease.

“This is not a first-come, first-served system," said Matt Calabria, a Wake County commissioner. “We are prioritizing those in greatest need."

County officials had created the system so people wouldn’t have to wait in line to get a vaccine. After signing up online or by phone, they would get a call when an appointment was available.

Wake County spokeswoman Stacy Beard said that hundreds of thousands of people visited the website within seconds of each other.

“The sheer volume is immense,” she said.

WAYNESVILLE — Six workers at a police department in Haywood County have tested positive for COVID-19 in the most unlikely of ways — after a vaccination event.