Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — The city is looking for the next great book to share as a community.

The Greensboro Public Library, which spearheads events for its annual One City, One Book event, is seeking nominations for the fall 2023 book. The deadline for nominations is Monday.

Every other year, a book is selected that the community can read and learn from together. The program is a collaboration between the library and many community groups. However, it's not just about reading the book. There are programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more to engage everyone around the themes of the chosen work.

Suggested books should include themes that "can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all," the library said in a news release. And the book should, ideally, be suitable for all ages.

Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent to Beth Sheffield, Greensboro Public Library’s adult programming coordinator, at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov.

Head here

Head here

RANDLEMAN — A “friend” recently robbed a man at knife point and left him on an interstate without his new car, authorities say.

While the other man was driving on Interstate 73 in Randleman, the car owner was riding as a passenger. Then at about 3:30 p.m., the driver pulled over and brandished a knife. Authorities say the driver reportedly “assaulted the victim as he was emptying his pockets.”

After stealing cash and a cellphone, he told the passenger to get out and drove off.

Deputies later tracked the car to a hotel parking lot and found the driver.

Head here

Head here

NAGS HEAD — The Outer Banks in North Carolina are a popular destination thanks to beautiful sunsets and tranquil scenery, but a recent sight is making some people’s skin crawl.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared photos of hundreds of gelatinous creatures scattered along the shore of Ocracoke Island as far as the eye can see — and warned visitors not to get too close.

The creatures are cannonball jellyfish, which got stranded in the sand due to ocean currents, winds and cold water temperatures, according to the National Park Service. The jellyfish will be left on the shore, and nature will take its course, according to officials.

“Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things,” the park said.

— Staff and Wire Reports