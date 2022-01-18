Mikebriefs

Head here
ASHEVILLE — A man who planned to hike and camp along a trail in the mountains of western North Carolina had to be rescued after he became stranded during a storm that pummeled the area with snow and sleet.
The man was rescued Sunday on the popular Art Loeb Trail near the Shining Rock Wilderness area, Haywood County Search & Rescue said. A team of six rescuers found the hiker mostly uninjured a few hours after the call came through.
“It sounds like mostly cold injuries, maybe some frost bite, that kind of thing,” said Allison Richmond, a spokeswoman for Haywood County Emergency Services. “That’s not unexpected in this kind of weather when you just can’t get warm. Once you get wet, things get really cold, really fast."
Search & Rescue said the man realized as weather conditions deteriorated that it might be “more than he was prepared to handle.” Temperatures lingered just above freezing with a wind chill of 27 degrees when rescuers received a call about the stranded hiker Sunday morning.
Rescuers entered at the the Black Balsam trail head to search for the hiker using four-wheel drive trucks. But the team was halted by worsening weather conditions, Haywood County officials said. They were forced to continue on foot wearing snow shoes until they found the hiker.
MOUNT OLIVE — A police officer who was hurt when she crashed her vehicle while chasing a hijacking suspect has been released from the hospital.
According to authorities, officers were called to a local Walmart on Saturday to deal with a suspicious person. When police arrived, Edward Carter Batts of Warsaw jumped into one of the cruisers and drove away.
Officer Angel Yeoman pursued Batts, but lost control of the car she was driving. Batts continued to flee, but was apprehended a short distance away, police said.
Yeoman was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. She was release from the hospital on Sunday to recover at home.
BREVARD — Heavy snow during Sunday's winter storm caused part of a roof to collapse on a dorm at Brevard College, but all 50 students inside got out safely.
Melody Ferguson, a sophomore, said that she saw the roof collapse as she was walking past the dorm. She said as soon as the roof collapsed, someone pulled the fire alarm to alert authorities.
“Very scary,” she said. “I'm still shaking to this moment.”