Mikebriefs

CHARLOTTE — Three men accused of robbing a bank had one flaw in their plans to elude police: They got caught.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said shortly after the men robbed a Bank of America branch a few days ago, an officer saw them in a car turning into a nearby neighborhood and watched them trying to switch getaway cars.
Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going and crashed on a dead end street.
The suspects were captured without incident after police say they considered trying escape by running across an interstate.
DURHAM — A man drowned in a Durham County lake on Monday — the fourth such incident in 2021.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies along with emergency personnel were called to a boat ramp at Falls Lake. When they arrived, witnesses said a man had gone into the water but hadn't resurfaced.
Search and recovery teams began searching the waters and found the unidentified man’s body.
Falls Lake has seen at least three other deaths this year, including in June when a 30-year-old Charlotte man drowned after he jumped off a boat to retrieve a piece of clothing.
GREENVILLE — A patient at a Pitt County emergency room is accused of stealing an ambulance.
Officers were called to a location near Vidant Medical Center early Friday after a report of a crash.
According to police, Tah’jay Joyner of Raleigh inexplicably stole the ambulance, which hit a truck while pulling out into traffic, then drove off and crashed into a light pole before stopping in a field.
COROLLA — The wild horses on the Outer Banks are in the midst of a fall feeding frenzy, and observers say persimmons are their overwhelming food of choice.
The American persimmon is a fruit-bearing tree native to the coast and can be found growing throughout where the horses roam. Once the fruit turns ripe and sweet in the fall it becomes a source of food for the horses.
Horses can be seen walking up to persimmon trees and plucking the fruit from branches, or they forage for it on the ground. A video on the Facebook page of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund shows one horse feasting from a persimmon tree.
The organization works to protect and manage the herd of Colonial Spanish Mustangs roaming the northern end of the barrier islands on the coast.