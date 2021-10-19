Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENVILLE — A patient at a Pitt County emergency room is accused of stealing an ambulance.

Officers were called to a location near Vidant Medical Center early Friday after a report of a crash.

According to police, Tah’jay Joyner of Raleigh inexplicably stole the ambulance, which hit a truck while pulling out into traffic, then drove off and crashed into a light pole before stopping in a field.

COROLLA — The wild horses on the Outer Banks are in the midst of a fall feeding frenzy, and observers say persimmons are their overwhelming food of choice.

The American persimmon is a fruit-bearing tree native to the coast and can be found growing throughout where the horses roam. Once the fruit turns ripe and sweet in the fall it becomes a source of food for the horses.

Horses can be seen walking up to persimmon trees and plucking the fruit from branches, or they forage for it on the ground. A video on the Facebook page of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund shows one horse feasting from a persimmon tree.