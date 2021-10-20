Mikebriefs

Head here

LENOIR — Sometimes you just have to go with your gut feeling.

That was the case for a Caldwell County woman who walked away with a $200,000 prize, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Linda Nadeau was on her way home recently from getting her car fixed when she stopped at a convenience store in Lenoir to buy a $10 Bigger Spin scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said.

“I was driving down the road and I had a feeling I should stop at that store — and I had a feeling I should get that ticket,” said Nadeau, a retired warehouse worker.

The prize — $141,503 after taxes — “brought a bright note to a day spent paying for a car repair and updates for family phones,” Nadeau said.

RALEIGH — A Johnston County jury has awarded $175,000 to a man injured at a hospital after an employee crashed into him with a portable X-ray machine.

Alfonzo Gutierrez, 73, had traveled to WakeMed in 2017 to visit his wife, Hazel, who was in the emergency room.