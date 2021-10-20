Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
FAYETTEVILLE — An Army exercise resembling some kind of futuristic battle was recently staged at Fort Bragg, according to photos shared on Facebook by the 82nd Airborne Division.
The stunning images, all taken in the dark, defy easy explanation, but clearly show different types of weaponry being fired from the ground up — and from the air down.
Among the most intimidating photos is one showing a beam of pure white shooting through the sky, like phaser fire from "Star Trek." Trees are seen leaning away, dust billows and the sky is fluorescent green in all directions.
Army officials provided no details on the circumstances, leaving social media to fill in the blanks. The Facebook post has gotten more than 3,500 reactions and 500 shares as of Monday.
“Looks like Thor coming through the Bifrost,” Cory Richardson posted on the 82nd Airborne Division’s Facebook page.
One commenter thought it might be a series of flares, while another jokingly identified the light as an “enemy portal to heaven.”
It wasn’t clear when the photos were taken, but the 3rd Brigade Combat Team shared the images in mid-September, including some showing soldiers crossing scorched earth.
Head here
Head here
LENOIR — Sometimes you just have to go with your gut feeling.
That was the case for a Caldwell County woman who walked away with a $200,000 prize, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
Linda Nadeau was on her way home recently from getting her car fixed when she stopped at a convenience store in Lenoir to buy a $10 Bigger Spin scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said.
“I was driving down the road and I had a feeling I should stop at that store — and I had a feeling I should get that ticket,” said Nadeau, a retired warehouse worker.
The prize — $141,503 after taxes — “brought a bright note to a day spent paying for a car repair and updates for family phones,” Nadeau said.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — A Johnston County jury has awarded $175,000 to a man injured at a hospital after an employee crashed into him with a portable X-ray machine.
Alfonzo Gutierrez, 73, had traveled to WakeMed in 2017 to visit his wife, Hazel, who was in the emergency room.
When he came to the intersection of two hallways, the machine was being pushed and hit him "so hard that it knocked him violently to the floor," according to the lawsuit filed in 2018.