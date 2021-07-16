Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — Guilford County residents are warned to be wary of calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
In a scam that has been tried before, callers are apparently dialing Guilford County residents and pretending to be law enforcement officers so they can obtain money. The callers claim that a court date or jury selection has been missed and a warrant will be issued unless the person pays a fine, the sheriff's office said.
The caller, who often speaks quickly and uses an authoritative tone to pressure the person, tries to arrange a meeting to receive the payment.
One of the numbers that the reported scammers have called from is 336-656-8419, using the name "Deputy Cunningham" or "Deputy Rodriguez." Oftentimes the callers use burner phones and the numbers they call from may change frequently to avoid detection, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said it will never demand people to pay fines by phone and residents should not provide personal or financial details over the phone.
BURLINGTON — Water customers in parts of Alamance County and elsewhere should boil their drinking water until further notice after E. coli bacteria was found at a local residence, city officials said Thursday.
According to a statement from the city, the order also affects residents in Elon, Gibsonville, Whitsett and parts of Greensboro.
The bacteria was discovered during a routine sampling on Wednesday, the city said.
While samples within the water system upstream and downstream showed no bacteria present and suggest the presence is an isolated incident, the city said it was acting out of caution.
MOUNT ABRAM TOWNSHIP, Maine — An Appalachian Trail hiker from North Carolina who fell and broke his ankle during a trek was rescued during a nearly 11-hour operation by Maine game wardens and about 35 first responders and volunteers.
Richard Sullivan, 65, of Archdale fell Wednesday on Spaulding Mountain, according to authorities.
He was attempting to hike the trail from Georgia's Stone Mountain to Mount Katahdin in Maine with his son.
"Trail conditions were wet, rocky and steep," said Warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
— Staff and Wire Reports