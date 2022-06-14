Mikebriefs

Head here

EDEN — A Rockingham County man had to be hospitalized over the weekend after a series of mishaps ended with him being run over by his vehicle — just before it sank into the Dan River.

The identity of the man has not been released, but he is expected to survive, according to Eden police.

The bizarre incident happened on Sunday in Eden at Draper Landing, which provides access to the river.

“Officers ... were dispatched to the Draper Landing in reference to a vehicle in the river,” police said. “Once on scene, officers found that a Rockingham County man was attempting to unload a kayak when a mechanical issue with his vehicle caused the vehicle to roll.”

The vehicle traveled in reverse “over him and into the river,” police said.

Photos show the Jeep SUV was submerged up to its roof when rescuers arrived.

A relative reported on Facebook that the man suffered “a lot of broken ribs.”

Part of the popular boat landing was damaged during the incident, resulting in a metal staircase leading down to the river being closed for repairs.​

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Authorities say two women have been arrested on felony child abuse charges after the children of one of the women were hit with a pair of metal knuckles in their home.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said that the children were hospitalized with serious injuries after an anonymous complaint led to the arrests of two women — Jessica Renee Sanders, 26, and Natalie “Shane” Childress, 25 — both residents in the small town of Connelly Springs.

According to Whisenant, Sanders told investigators with Child Protective Services that her children weren't home, but deputies found them hiding.

Whisenant didn't say how many children were hurt and would not release their ages. The children were taken to a local hospital and then to a child trauma center.​

LA GRANGE — A brush fire on a Lenoir County farm caused fireworks to explode inside a container where they were stored, killing one person and injuring three firefighters.

According to authorities, firefighters were dispatched to put out a reported brush fire at a farm in La Grange as flames were approaching a building. The fire spread to the building and detonated fireworks stored in a container.

Authorities said a representative for the property was the person who died at the scene.

— Wire Reports