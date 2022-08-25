Mikebriefs

Head here

CONCORD — A Cabarrus County police officer who fatally shot a man during a suspected car theft earlier this year won’t be prosecuted.

Roxann Vaneekhoven, the district attorney for Cabarrus County, announced Wednesday that Timothy Larson was legally justified in shooting Brandon Combs at an auto dealership.

Combs, 29, of Gastonia was struck while he sat behind the wheel of Larson’s police SUV. Combs had jumped into the vehicle after Larson discovered him trying to steal a pickup truck.

Vaneekhoven said in a statement that the evidence shows Larson “did not utilize excessive force when he fired his weapon at a fully revved police SUV that was pointed at him a few feet way, that Brandon Combs was attempting to steal.”

Larson was fired from the department in May. Police Chief Gary Gacek cited Larson for insubordination in refusing to answer questions after the shooting and for giving misleading or untrue answers in other instances.

CHARLOTTE — Belk department store this week sued its former CEO and another former executive, accusing them of stealing its employees and payroll information.

Nir Patel stepped down in May as CEO less than a year after taking the helm of the iconic Southern retail chain. That same month, he was appointed chief operating officer for video game store chain GameStop.

Since then, according to a lawsuit, Patel has solicited some of Belk’s senior employees to resign and come to work for GameStop, despite the company’s 12-month agreement with Patel that he not engage in such behavior.

WINSTON-SALEM — A brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy is facing what appears to be an unrelated federal charge of "possession of ammunition by an illegal alien."

Rolando Sotelo Marin, 18, was driving a 1998 Nisan Sentra when he was pulled over by a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy on Aug. 16 for operating a vehicle with illegal tint and a fictitious tag, according to court documents.

He was charged after two boxes of 9 mm bullets were found on the front passenger-side floorboard.

The stop occurred on the same day that his two older brothers, now charged with killing Wake Deputy Ned Byrd, were taken into custody.

"Our understanding right now, this is separate and apart from what is going on in Wake County," attorney Dylan Greenwood said.

— Wire Reports