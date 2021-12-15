Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — A tobacco store employee shot and killed one of three people who tried robbing the business, police said Tuesday.

Greensboro police said in a news release that three males entered the store on the city's north side at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. Armed with a handgun, they took some cash and fled.

According to the release, it was during the robbery that the store clerk fired a gun at one of the suspects and killed him. The person was identified as Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — North Carolina is reporting the first flu-related death of the season as the state continues to deal with the impact of COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the second week of December.

The unidentified person tested positive for influenza and negative for COVID-19.