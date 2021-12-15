Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — A tobacco store employee shot and killed one of three people who tried robbing the business, police said Tuesday.
Greensboro police said in a news release that three males entered the store on the city's north side at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. Armed with a handgun, they took some cash and fled.
According to the release, it was during the robbery that the store clerk fired a gun at one of the suspects and killed him. The person was identified as Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro.
RALEIGH — North Carolina is reporting the first flu-related death of the season as the state continues to deal with the impact of COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the second week of December.
The unidentified person tested positive for influenza and negative for COVID-19.
“With flu cases increasing and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year, as well as a COVID-19 vaccination or booster if they have not already done so," said Zack Moore, a state epidemiologist, in the release.
The department says while influenza cases and deaths were historically low during the 2020-2021 flu season, the number of flu deaths reported in North Carolina ranged from 186 to 391 during the five previous seasons. In fact, before the pandemic, North Carolina had been besieged by the flu.
The state is currently seeing more influenza activity than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
DURHAM — Six young people found shot in a stolen SUV early Monday ranged in age from 12 to 19, Durham police said.
Officers called to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday found a Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into a utility pole and six shooting victims, including 19-year-old Isaiah Carrington and a 15-year-old girl who died on the scene, police said.
Three girls — aged 12, 13 and 17 — and a 13-year-old boy were taken to a hospital. One of them remains in critical condition, police said.
A 15-year-old boy who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not injured.
The SUV where the shooting victims were found was reported stolen in Durham on Sunday, police said.