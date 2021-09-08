Mikebriefs

Head here
LENOIR — North Carolina legislators want to hear from state residents about how General Assembly and congressional districts should be redrawn for the next decade.
The House and Senate scheduled over a dozen public hearings for September, with the first occurring Wednesday evening in Caldwell County.
Lawmakers ultimately will travel from Cullowhee to Wilmington and Elizabeth City, and points in between.
They'll consider citizens' input before they soon draw all 170 legislative and 14 congressional districts based on 2020 census numbers. North Carolina is getting an additional U.S. House seat because of its growing population.
Census figures suggest rural communities will lose seats.
Republican lawmakers hold majorities in the House and Senate, so they'll get the final say for now on what the maps look like.
RALEIGH — A Maryland-based brewery is suing North Carolina regulators after one of its beer labels was deemed inappropriate and rejected.
The owners of Flying Dog Brewery say in a lawsuit filed in federal court last month that the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission violated their First Amendment rights by rejecting the label for its Freezin’ Season Winter Ale. The label's artwork shows the silhouette of a naked man standing next to a campfire.
The brewery, which is based in Frederick, Md., says in the lawsuit that the label has been approved in 24 states.
ROANOKE, Va. — The Mountain Valley Pipeline is trying to find out the identities of its online critics.
The company filed a subpoena in federal court last month in order to discover who is behind a Facebook group called Appalachians Against Pipelines. Mountain Valley is asking Facebook to reveal the names and telephone numbers of those who established and maintain the page.
The group established a Facebook page in 2018 — about the time tree-sitters attempted to block construction of a natural gas project.
The planned 303-mile pipeline will take natural gas and transport it through West Virginia and Virginia with a possible extension into central North Carolina. The project has faced legal challenges from environmental groups.
Appalachians Against Pipelines says the subpoena is an effort at intimidation. Mountain Valley declined to comment.
— Wire Reports