Mikebriefs

LENOIR — North Carolina legislators want to hear from state residents about how General Assembly and congressional districts should be redrawn for the next decade.

The House and Senate scheduled over a dozen public hearings for September, with the first occurring Wednesday evening in Caldwell County.

Lawmakers ultimately will travel from Cullowhee to Wilmington and Elizabeth City, and points in between.

They'll consider citizens' input before they soon draw all 170 legislative and 14 congressional districts based on 2020 census numbers. North Carolina is getting an additional U.S. House seat because of its growing population.

Census figures suggest rural communities will lose seats.

Republican lawmakers hold majorities in the House and Senate, so they'll get the final say for now on what the maps look like.

RALEIGH — A Maryland-based brewery is suing North Carolina regulators after one of its beer labels was deemed inappropriate and rejected.