Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden’s “Building A Better America” tour is scheduled to make a stop here on Thursday — his first visit since taking office.

Details of the president’s visit have yet to be announced, but the White House said that he wants to continue talking directly to Americans as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.

Biden has struggled with getting the plan passed — a list of economic reforms aimed at working-class families — along with climate goals and focuses on education. He's touring the country for support.

The visit comes after a series of huge economic coups for the Triad and state, including Toyota and Boom Supersonic announcing plans to open operations here.

“What the president should do is look at what we’ve done in North Carolina because it’s working,” state Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett said.

STUART, Va. — A police pursuit prompted by a call about an intruder at a state park in Virginia has left an elderly man dead and a Cary woman charged with vehicular homicide.

Virginia authorities said rangers at the Staunton River State Park found 41-year-old Christine S. Barnette in an unoccupied, unrented cabin on Friday.

Police said that as park rangers approached, Barnette ran from the cabin and got into her car, which rangers began pursuing.

Authorities said Barnette was contained at one point before she rammed two sheriff’s vehicles near South Boston and continued to flee. Officers also tried several times to disable Barnette’s car with spike strips, but she managed to avoid each attempt.

The pursuit ended on Route 58 in Patrick County when Barnette crossed the median and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, of Mount Airy.

RALEIGH — The heavy favorite to win next month's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in North Carolina announced that her campaign brought in its largest quarterly fundraising haul to date.

Cheri Beasley will report to federal election officials that she raised over $3.6 million in the first three months of this year.

Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, has led in fundraising among all Democratic and Republican candidates who once or still are seeking to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

— Staff and Wire Reports