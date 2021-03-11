Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — A former Burlington state senator and a Wake County man have settled a lawsuit accusing the ex-lawmaker of breaking up the man's marriage, attorneys say.

Last summer, Arthur Johns sued then-Sen. Rick Gunn of Alamance County last summer. Johns alleged Gunn's interference in his two decade-old marriage to legislative assistant Karen Johns, and their subsequent relationship, led to marital separation in 2019.

Richard Gantt, Johns’ attorney, said the lawsuit will be dismissed after his client receives a monetary payment.

GREENVILLE — Two men have been arrested in Georgia and charged in a recent fatal shooting on a North Carolina highway, authorities said.

Investigators with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say Shaolyn Godley, 20, was shot to death on U.S. 264 in Pitt County on March 1. Deputies said Godley and two others were in a car which was abandoned on the side of the highway after it became disabled.