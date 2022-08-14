Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is transitioning to a new online planning, permitting and inspections system.

The way in which the county issues permits and conducts inspections will stay the same, but will look different online. Plan submittal and review will now be done online in most cases.

Between Wednesday and Monday, online access for planning, permitting and inspections will be unavailable as the county transitions to the new system.

All new submittals for planning, permitting and inspections should be entered before 5 p.m. on Tuesday in order to avoid possible delays because of the transition to the new system.

LAURINBURG — A 2-year-old boy has died after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car, according to authorities.

The Scotland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on an afternoon in late to look for a boy who got out of his house. The child was found in a car on the front lawn on his family's property.

Deputies aren’t sure how long the child was in the car.

The boy, who was breathing on his own when he left the scene with paramedics, was in the hospital for a week in critical condition before he died.

RALEIGH — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in Wake County, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots.

“We will find who’s responsible for this loss," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

The sheriff’s office identified the slain deputy as Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, a K-9 officer who had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd was fatally shot in the line of duty after 11 p.m. last Thursday on a dark section of rural road adjacent to open land.

“We're trying to gather why the deputy stopped where he did,” said Eric Curry, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Earlier in the evening, Byrd had responded to a domestic call less than a mile away. There was no radio traffic to indicate that Byrd was making a traffic stop, since procedure would have dictated that he check in. However, it appears that as Byrd patrolled the area, something caught his attention along the road. His vehicle was positioned as if to illuminate something, according to Curry.

When Byrd didn’t respond after several attempts, another deputy was sent to check and found Byrd shot outside his vehicle with his K-9 still inside.

— Staff and Wire Reports