Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployment rate fell for the eighth consecutive month in May, the state Department of Commerce announced. The reduction appeared largely connected to a decline in the number of people actively seeking work.

The state's overall workforce fell by more than 16,200 people compared to April, or to just under five million, according to data. And the number of people employed actually decreased by 4,550.

Leisure and hospitality industries showed the largest increase in employment last month at 7,600 workers.

GASTONIA — Members of the Lumbee Tribal Council are calling for a Gaston County high school to remove a mascot and logo they call an inaccurate and derogatory representation of Native American people.

Tribal leaders spoke at the Gaston County Board of Education meeting Monday night against South Point High School's Red Raider mascot name and logo.

The Lumbee Tribe has about 50,000 members, including some who live in Gaston County.