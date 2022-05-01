Mikebriefs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREENSBORO — In the first two days of early voting, there were 2,304 ballots cast in Guilford County, accord- ing to the Guilford County Board of Elections.

Early voting for the May 17 primary started Thurs- day at eight spots across Guilford County.

Here’s when and where you can vote ahead of Elec- tion Day:

All locations are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. week- days and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. three weekend dates: May 7-8 and May 14.

Old Courthouse-Blue Room, First Floor — Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

Ag Center (Barn), 3309 Burlington Road, Greens- boro.

Brown Recreation Cen- ter, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.

Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro.

Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point.

Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro.

Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (former Oak Hollow Mall), 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.

