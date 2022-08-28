Mikebriefs

Head here

Some students have already started their school year and many more headed back to class on Monday for the first day in Guilford County Schools.

Want to share the special moment?

Upload your back-to-school photos at greensboro.com/photosubmissions for an online gallery. Please include the name, grade and school of each student in the photo. Some photos may also be used in a future print edition.

RALEIGH — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents.

The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges.

Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized six firearms, 78 fraudulent identifications, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances.

During the operation on Thursday, 21 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations.

ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations at these businesses, which could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

ALE’s 108 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need to purchase a parking pass to use the facilities.

Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said the fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country's most visited national park. The Smokies have seen a 57% increase in visitors over the past decade with a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. However, appropriations aren't based on visitations and have remained relatively flat, Cash said.

Due to a combination of deed restrictions and federal law, the park is not allowed to charge an entrance fee, so Cash said they had to look at other ways to increase revenue. In addition to the parking passes, the park is increasing camping fees.

All the money raised will go directly into things such as keeping the restrooms clean, picking up trash and maintaining the roads.

Parking fees will be $5 per day or $15 for seven days. There will also be a $40 annual pass.

While both visitation and the cost of doing business have increased over the past decade, “one thing that has stayed the same is people's expectations,” Cash said.

“We are trying to capture the costs of services used, not nickel-and-dime every vehicle," Cash said.​​

— Staff and Wire Reports