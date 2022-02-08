Mikebriefs

Head here
NEW BERN — A former engineering company executive has been convicted of fraud and conspiracy related to bid-rigging for hundreds of N.C. Department of Transportation projects over nearly a decade.
Jurors in a days-old trial have found Brent Brewbaker guilty of six counts, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release and court documents.
Prosecutors said a jury determined Brewbaker, a former executive for Ohio-based Contech Engineered Solutions, participated in conspiracies to rig bids and submit false non-collusion certifications involving 300 state-funded aluminum structure projects between 2009 and 2018.
According to evidence, Brewbaker instructed a co-conspirator to submit non-competitive bids to the NCDOT and to hide what was happening by varying the amount of inflated bids submitted.
KANNAPOLIS — A Rowan County man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of his mother.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies called to a location in Kannapolis on Monday found the body of Julie Bostian Corriher, 55, lying in a yard near an outdoor camper.
Corriher was stabbed in the upper chest with a large knife, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies located Hayden Perry Jones, 24, just down the street and took him into custody.
RALEIGH — Christopher Bowman and his wife couldn’t help but laugh when they realized they won a North Carolina jackpot.
Bowman had played the birthdates of his grandchildren in Sunday's Cash 5 drawing.
“We were just laughing because we could not believe it,” the 67-year-old said. “We’re still pinching ourselves to make sure it is real.”
Bowman bought his $1 ticket at a Food Lion in Raleigh. He played his grandkids’ birthdates and when he checked on Monday, he discovered that it had won him $212,415.
After finding out, Bowman told lottery officials he urged his wife to take a look at the winning tickets.
“Would you mind winning $200,000?” he jokingly asked her. His wife, Cindy, said she was shocked.
The couple live in Raleigh and work as traveling artists. Art show traffic had died down due to COVID-19, which made the jackpot win even more appreciated, they said.