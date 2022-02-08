Mikebriefs

Corriher was stabbed in the upper chest with a large knife, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies located Hayden Perry Jones, 24, just down the street and took him into custody.

RALEIGH — Christopher Bowman and his wife couldn’t help but laugh when they realized they won a North Carolina jackpot.

Bowman had played the birthdates of his grandchildren in Sunday's Cash 5 drawing.

“We were just laughing because we could not believe it,” the 67-year-old said. “We’re still pinching ourselves to make sure it is real.”

Bowman bought his $1 ticket at a Food Lion in Raleigh. He played his grandkids’ birthdates and when he checked on Monday, he discovered that it had won him $212,415.

After finding out, Bowman told lottery officials he urged his wife to take a look at the winning tickets.

“Would you mind winning $200,000?” he jokingly asked her. His wife, Cindy, said she was shocked.