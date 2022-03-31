Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Authorities say a local man has been charged in connection with a crash last week that resulted in the death of another driver.

Roger Smith, 76, of Greensboro is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield, Greensboro police said.

Smith was driving a white Honda Fit northeast on Oak Bend Trail at 6:25 a.m. on March 23 when he failed to yield to a gray 2006 Ford Fusion heading southeast on Old Oak Ridge Road.

Joseph Attayek Jr., 66, of Oak Ridge, who was driving the Fusion, was transported to a local hospital. He died three days later from his injuries.

It's not known what caused the accident.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire spreading near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, as winds whipped up ahead of a line of strong storms that are in the forecast.

Authorities ordered evacuations in the Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley and Walden's Creek, and the resorts of Shagbark, Little Valley and Black Bear, with nearby residents also urged to leave.

The fire had expanded to about 250 acres as of Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was covering what the state Agriculture Department described as steep and difficult terrain.

The incident began with a brush fire on Wednesday morning. It burned a cabin in a rural area and threatened others, drawing a response from multiple agencies.

SELMA — Former President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina next week for a rally in support of U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.

Trump will speak at an event venue in the Johnston County town of Selma.

The town of 6,300 people has hosted Trump before. Trump held a rally in Selma just days before the 2016 election, when he was running for president. He was joined onstage by two dozen retired military officers who had endorsed his campaign. More than 15,000 people attended.

On April 9, Trump will speak in support of Budd, a three-term congressman from Advance who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr. Budd was endorsed by Trump at last year's North Carolina GOP convention.

Other major candidates running for the highly contested Republican nomination include former Gov. Pat McCrory, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and military veteran Marjorie K. Eastman.

— Staff and Wire Reports