Mikebriefs

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said Thursday he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer and looks forward to returning to his Senate duties soon.

A statement from the office of the North Carolina Republican said Tillis underwent the surgery this week, but didn't specify where it was done or which day. He added that he was thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided him with “outstanding care.”

Tillis announced last week that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had been detected relatively early. Tillis is a Charlotte-area native who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.

RALEIGH — North Carolina Democratic lawmakers have unveiled four bills they say are aimed at ensuring LGBTQ residents have greater legal protections.

Most of the legislative package mirrors what was put forward in 2019 although a new addition seeks to eliminate a “panic defense" in criminal cases through which perpetrators of crimes can blame a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity for violent actions.