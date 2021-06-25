Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — Local school leaders — and not state officials — would decide for next school year whether students and workers in K-12 schools must wear face coverings for protection from COVID-19 in legislation approved Wednesday by the House.
Gov. Roy Cooper's current executive order and guidance by state health officials direct that most everyone wear face coverings indoors in public and private schools. Currently people age 12 and over can receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The bill, approved 66-44 and heading to the Senate, would give local school boards and leaders of nonpublic schools the “exclusive authority” to decide on face coverings. A local board of education would have to vote by Aug. 1 on a face covering mandate for the first month of the school year. And districts that require masks during the year also would have to vote monthly on continuing the policy.
Cooper would still have authority to issue orders requiring masks at individual schools to reduce transmissions.
RALEIGH — A song heard at every Donald Trump campaign rally blared at least twice at the close of a North Carolina event featuring President Joe Biden.
Biden had just finished urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and had left the stage when “You Can't Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones blared over the loudspeakers at the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh.
Biden had made the same point earlier Thursday when he announced that he and a group of Democratic and Republican senators had finally agreed on an infrastructure deal. His message then: compromise means no one gets everything they want.
The music blasted his point home, before someone may have realized the goof and switched to “Don't Stop Believin'” by Journey.
— Wire Reports