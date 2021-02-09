Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GIBSONVILLE — A $10,000 reward is being offered in a case where at least five homemade explosive devices have been found along a single street in the past few weeks, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The devices have been found along Wood Street since Jan. 22. Residents also have reported hearing explosions for the past several months, according to the release.

Richard Hall said he was at his home Saturday when he saw a plastic bag on his doorstep and peeked inside.

"It looked like a big firecracker," he said. "I put it back down, folded it back up and went in the house to call the police."

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — Spectrum Center, home to the Charlotte Hornets in uptown, will be transformed into a mass vaccination clinic next Saturday, Feb. 13, Novant Health announced Friday.

People ages 65 and older are eligible to get their COVID-19 shots there, Novant said. It's unclear how many appointments are available, although scheduling will be based on Novant's special vaccine allotment.