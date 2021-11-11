Mikebriefs

Deputies responded to a call about a dog being shot in Knightdale on Monday and later identified the caller as Sean Christopher Winfield, who said he had fired at a dog that was running loose on the road.

The dog's owner told deputies and Wake County animal control officers that he left his four dogs outside to go to the bathroom when one of the dogs left his property and approached Winfield, 38, who was standing on the road.

According to the sheriff's office, Winfield told deputies he fired one round that struck the dog because he feared being attacked.

Later Monday, deputies responded to another shooting of a dog in the same neighborhood — by Winfield.

