Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — A Charlotte gas station overcharging for fuel during the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and shutdown in May settled in court with the state on Wednesday.
Mansa Travel Center Charlotte increased its prices for mid-grade and premium gas to $9.99 per gallon — a 278% increase — during the height of the ransomware attack.
State Attorney General Josh Stein reached the $20,305.58 settlement with the company nearly four months after announcing the lawsuit. The lawsuit claimed the station sold gasoline at “unreasonably excessive prices” despite no material increase in fuel costs.
North Carolina law prohibits businesses from excessively raising prices during a crisis and goes into effect when the governor declares a state of emergency, which Gov. Roy Cooper did on May 10.
“Businesses cannot take advantage of a state of emergency to price gouge North Carolinians," Stein said in a statement. "If they do, I’ll hold them accountable.”
RALEIGH — A Wake County man accused of shooting two dogs he feared might attack him was arrested Wednesday on charges of animal cruelty.
Deputies responded to a call about a dog being shot in Knightdale on Monday and later identified the caller as Sean Christopher Winfield, who said he had fired at a dog that was running loose on the road.
The dog's owner told deputies and Wake County animal control officers that he left his four dogs outside to go to the bathroom when one of the dogs left his property and approached Winfield, 38, who was standing on the road.
According to the sheriff's office, Winfield told deputies he fired one round that struck the dog because he feared being attacked.
Later Monday, deputies responded to another shooting of a dog in the same neighborhood — by Winfield.
An “incredibly bright” meteor traveling at 33,000 mph lit up the night sky over eastern North Carolina, before burning up over Edgecombe County, scientists say.
More than 200 eyewitness accounts came from at least 11 East Coast states and Washington, D.C., late Wednesday, according to the American Meteor Society.
Photos and videos posted on social media show the fireball briefly turned night into dusk as it neared the ground.
Witnesses began seeing the meteor around 9:12 p.m., including some who admitted being frightened by the flash.