Mikebriefs

Traffic deaths in North Carolina last year surpassed 1,500 for the first time in 13 years despite a pandemic during which motorists logged fewer miles statewide.

N.C. Department of Transportation data shows the number of miles driven dropped 19% last year — but the number of fatal crashes rose 8% compared to 2019.

Speeding played a role in about a quarter of the 1,491 fatal crashes. Many speeders have exploited the more open highways during the pandemic, experts and law enforcement officers say.

“People are not doing things they normally do behind the wheel,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “They may simply be forgetting to do that because their minds are elsewhere.”

CHAPEL HILL — UNC-Chapel Hill reported a COVID-19 cluster on Wednesday that involved students who stayed on campus during winter break.

The school said the cases were found through surveillance testing of students who lived at Carmichael Residence Hall.