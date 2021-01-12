Mikebriefs

Head here

WAYNESVILLE — A recent fire sparked by a homeless encampment under a bridge burned up a fiber-optic line, leading to phone, cellular and internet outages across Haywood County.

Conduit carrying AT&T fiber lines was mounted to the underside of the bridge. The fire melted the conduit and disrupted a host of telecom services carried over the fiber — from credit card transactions to cell towers.

The fire had fully engulfed the underside of the bridge by the time the Waynesville fire department arrived, fueled by sprawling heaps of junk.

The list of things occasionally mistaken for UFOs is long, but among the oddest is a series of winter phenomena with odd names like sundogs, halos and sun pillars.

Examples began showing up this weekend on Facebook after 8 inches of snow fell on parts of the state.

Grandfather Mountain, a park in the North Carolina mountains, shared multiple photos of rainbow-type formations circling the sun in an otherwise clear sky. Similar mirages were seen in Boone and Banner Elk.