Mikebriefs

A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, along with troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are conducting a search for Pennell near Mountain Ridge Church Road and All Healing Springs Road west of Taylorsville.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the area as officers used bloodhounds and a Highway Patrol helicopter to try and find the suspect.

As a precaution, students and others were kept indoors at a nearby elementary school.

“It’s not only dangerous for the individual, but it’s also dangerous for the officers,” Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Richard Pennell is reportedly wanted by authorities on warrants for breaking and entering and failure to appear in court.

Wade Pennell, the father of Richard Pennell, told WSOC that he doesn’t think his son will be caught.

“He’s just wild. He’s got his own life to live,” Wade Pennell said. “He ain’t really done no bad nothing. Driving charges and he has been in prison before.”

Officials at two state universities are investigating allegations of drink tampering that led to physical and sexual assault.

UNC police alerted students on Thursday that they had received a report of an alleged drink-tampering incident from two people that happened on Aug. 26 at 216 E. Rosemary St., the address for the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house.

One of the individuals reported the alleged tampering led to physical assault, according to the alert.

UNC’s Fraternity and Sorority Life Office told The News & Observer that it doesn’t have additional information about the incident.

In Greenville, East Carolina University police received a report on Sept. 13 of drink tampering with two people at the Theta Chi fraternity house.

One of individuals reported the tampering led to sexual assault.

That incident was reported to have happened Aug. 20, two days before classes began for the fall semester. The victim reportedly is known to the alleged perpetrator, according to the school’s crime alert.

This is the second report of drink tampering and sexual assault at the Theta Chi fraternity house in less than a year.