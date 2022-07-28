Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

EDEN — One person was shot to death Wednesday night and two others were wounded at a Rockingham County home, police said in a news release.

Initially, officers were dispatched at 9:11 p.m. to the 400 block of Morgan Road about a disturbance. Lt. Jason Mayes, the first officer on the scene, heard arguing as he began to walk up the driveway.

Mayes then began hearing multiple gunshots coming from the residence, took cover and notified dispatchers.

The gunfire prompted neighbors to flee while multiple law enforcement agencies from across the county converged on the home.

Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital. One person was found dead in the yard, police said.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims.

It's not clear what precipitated the incident.

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — Five bicycle riders have been arrested in the state's largest city for disrupting traffic, the latest in a series of clashes with residents.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that the five cyclists — ages 39, 29, 19, 17 and 15 — have been charged with reckless driving.

The 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest, according to police. Police also said a parent of the 15-year-old was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It’s the second time the teenager has been arrested for driving recklessly and disrupting motorists, according to police.

It's not the first instance where cyclists have been accused by residents of bad behavior.

In March, four juvenile cyclists “riding erratically” were arrested after a driver accused them of assaulting him and stealing his car. A car collided with the cyclists, and when the driver got out to check on one of them, the group beat him up and took his car and personal items, according to a police report.

In April, cyclists fled after a man was shot in the spine after a confrontation turned physical near a park.

Head here

Head here

ASHEVILLE — A Buncombe County man sliced off part of another man’s ear during a knife attack, according to police.

Eric E. Griffin, 51, is accused of attacking the man with a knife at an Asheville home around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was treated at a hospital for a “severe laceration” to his right ear. Officers brought a piece of that ear to the hospital.

It's unknown what led to the altercation.

— Staff and Wire Reports