Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools recently announced a few changes to its lineup of high school principals.

LaToya Caesar-Crawford, principal at Ferndale Middle School, is set to be the new principal of Greensboro College Middle College.

She will replace Cheri Keels, who is set to become the principal at the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T. Keels has been with the district since 2002.

Keels is replacing Jamisa Williams, who will be leaving the district near the end of 2021, according to district spokesman Janson Silvers.

Fredrick Sellars, an assistant principal at Dudley High School, will become principal of Pruette SCALE Academy, a district-run alternative school in High Point, Silvers said.

Sellars will replace Courtney Blake-Smith, who is taking a position outside the district.

Last month, the district announced that Sellars would become the principal of The Academy at Smith in Greensboro.

However, Sellars never moved into that position, Silvers said, adding that the Pruette-SCALE job opening came up after that first announcement was made.

"We feel that Mr. Sellars' leadership and experience are better served there," he said.