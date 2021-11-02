Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — North Carolina's Alcohol Law Enforcement says it arrested nearly 300 people during operations at alcoholic beverage-licensed businesses and other locations as part of a Halloween crackdown.
State alcohol agents working with local law enforcement officials arrested 286 people on 700 charges around the state. The agents executed 13 search warrants, seized guns and drugs and made arrests on a mixture of felony, alcoholic beverage and drug charges.
Twenty-five licensed businesses were found in violation of state laws and regulations. A Lenoir business lost its alcohol permit after agents determined employees were distributing drugs to patrons, according to authorities.
“It is our hope this operation, along with ongoing efforts to educate business owners on the responsible sale of alcoholic beverages and crime prevention, will positively impact the lives of all residents,” said Bryan House, director of Alcohol Law Enforcement.
ASHEVILLE — Police say a woman's body found in a vacant restaurant building is being investigated as a homicide.
Asheville police were checking the vacant business west of downtown when they discovered the body. They identified the woman as 49-year-old Kimberly Michelle Randall. Detectives believe foul play was involved.
The police department said that the killing marks the 10th homicide in 2021.
Officials didn't release further information about the possible cause of death or how long the body may have been there.
COROLLA — Contaminated water is being blamed for the death of a wild horse on the Outer Banks.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced that an 8-year-old stallion known as Taco died last week. The horse was known because of a lump he had on his hip. He’s the fourth stallion in the last two years to die from bacteria or other contaminants in the water, the group said.
“Every single loss is a tragedy when you have such a small population to begin with, but some hit a bit harder than others,” the group wrote. “Taco had such a big personality.”
Officials have collected water from various locations in the horse's territory and will send it out for testing. They hope that this will reveal the quality of the water and presence of possible contaminants such E. coli and salmonella.
— Wire Reports