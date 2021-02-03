 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local news in brief
0 comments

Local news in brief

  • 0

COVID-19 case

prompts closure

of airport tower

CHARLOTTE — The control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was recently forced to close temporarily after an air traffic controller tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At least 233 flights at the airport were delayed late last week, but it was unclear how many were because of the tower closing.

The FAA said it conducted a cleaning of the tower while a "limited number" of controllers worked traffic from an airport ramp tower.

Co-workers recall

beloved nurse

LENOIR — A Western North Carolina nurse with 20 years on the job spent some of her final days at the place she loved.

Madalyn McMahan contracted COVID-19 and wouldn't have sought treatment anywhere else but Caldwell UNC Health Care — the hospital where she spent years of her career.

"The very people she worked with side-by-side every day were the ones who took care of her," daughter G'Lellier Matthews said.

About two weeks after McMahan was admitted as a patient, she died Monday at age 58.

McMahan, who worked in cardiac care, is remembered by fellow workers as a beloved "mother figure." 

"I feel like the heart of the hospital is gone," said Elizabeth Smith, a longtime co-worker. "So many people care for her."

Wire Reports

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News