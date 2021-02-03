Local news in brief

COVID-19 case

prompts closure

of airport tower

CHARLOTTE — The control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was recently forced to close temporarily after an air traffic controller tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At least 233 flights at the airport were delayed late last week, but it was unclear how many were because of the tower closing.

The FAA said it conducted a cleaning of the tower while a "limited number" of controllers worked traffic from an airport ramp tower.

Co-workers recall

beloved nurse

LENOIR — A Western North Carolina nurse with 20 years on the job spent some of her final days at the place she loved.

Madalyn McMahan contracted COVID-19 and wouldn't have sought treatment anywhere else but Caldwell UNC Health Care — the hospital where she spent years of her career.