Local news in brief

COVID-19 case
prompts closure
of airport tower
CHARLOTTE — The control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was recently forced to close temporarily after an air traffic controller tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
At least 233 flights at the airport were delayed late last week, but it was unclear how many were because of the tower closing.
The FAA said it conducted a cleaning of the tower while a "limited number" of controllers worked traffic from an airport ramp tower.
Co-workers recall
beloved nurse
LENOIR — A Western North Carolina nurse with 20 years on the job spent some of her final days at the place she loved.
Madalyn McMahan contracted COVID-19 and wouldn't have sought treatment anywhere else but Caldwell UNC Health Care — the hospital where she spent years of her career.
"The very people she worked with side-by-side every day were the ones who took care of her," daughter G'Lellier Matthews said.
About two weeks after McMahan was admitted as a patient, she died Monday at age 58.
McMahan, who worked in cardiac care, is remembered by fellow workers as a beloved "mother figure."
"I feel like the heart of the hospital is gone," said Elizabeth Smith, a longtime co-worker. "So many people care for her."
— Wire Reports