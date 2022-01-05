Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
DURHAM — A woman wielding a shotgun was killed by deputies in Durham County after a standoff.
The incident occurred Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the town of Bahama, an unincorporated community. When deputies arrived, they saw a woman inexplicably armed with a shotgun.
Deputies said the unidentified woman aimed the shotgun at them multiple times while they tried to convince her to relinquish the weapon.
Details of how the woman was shot or the events preceding the encounter are unknown.
“We are at the beginning of this investigation,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in a statement.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — Two people have been accused of trying to tell investigators that one of them was hurt in a traffic accident which was later found to be a false claim, the N.C. Department of Insurance said.
The department said that Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, were both charged with felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor making false statements on applications for insurance.
Special agents with the department accused the couple of telling insurance claim investigators with a Winston-Salem-based company that Glaspy was injured in a collision while driving her vehicle in May.
An investigation revealed that Glaspy was actually not in her vehicle at the time and couldn’t have been injured.
Head here
Head here
MANTEO — A portion of the only highway along the Outer Banks is closed once again because of ocean overwash.
It's been a common occurrence along N.C. Highway 12 for years. That stretch covers 13 miles and is extremely vulnerable to the effects of severe storms passing through.
This latest incident is a result of the snowstorm that hit the state on Monday, as well as parts of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. The severe weather caused flooding and power outages along the coast.
Work crews will begin clearing the road as soon as conditions allow, state transportation officials said.
Across North Carolina, the weather brought high winds and downed trees and contributed to almost 200,000 utility customers being without power on Monday morning. The most outages were in the Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas.