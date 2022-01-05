Mikebriefs

Special agents with the department accused the couple of telling insurance claim investigators with a Winston-Salem-based company that Glaspy was injured in a collision while driving her vehicle in May.

An investigation revealed that Glaspy was actually not in her vehicle at the time and couldn’t have been injured.

Head here

Head here

MANTEO — A portion of the only highway along the Outer Banks is closed once again because of ocean overwash.

It's been a common occurrence along N.C. Highway 12 for years. That stretch covers 13 miles and is extremely vulnerable to the effects of severe storms passing through.

This latest incident is a result of the snowstorm that hit the state on Monday, as well as parts of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. The severe weather caused flooding and power outages along the coast.

Work crews will begin clearing the road as soon as conditions allow, state transportation officials said.