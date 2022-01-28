Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

SALISBURY — Firefighters responding to a 911 call rescued a naked man found zip-tied and severely hurt in the trunk of his car at a quarry in Cabarrus County.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year-old man suffered facial fractures and other injuries. According to the sheriff's office, the victim tried to sell one of the assailants a gun and was robbed.

Three people were charged in the incident.

Head here

Head here

FAYETTEVILLE — A mother and child missing for more than five years have been found safe, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Miracle Smith was a year old when she and her mother disappeared in December 2016. Fayetteville police searched for clues about the disappearance and eventually turned to the U.S. Marshals for help.

Police said they were victims of physical abuse.