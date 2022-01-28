Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — The mayor of a North Carolina coastal town acted inappropriately when her real estate company purchased the town’s former police station site in 2018, according to a report from the state auditor.
The nearly 200-page report from State Auditor Beth Wood's office outlines how Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith, Town Administrator Daisy Ivey and the Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners each are accused of acting inappropriately during the sale process.
An investigation found in February 2018 that a town resident was interested in buying the former police department building and land. The following month an appraiser hired by the board valued the property at $460,000.
In June 2018, Ivey told the board the interested resident did not respond to attempts to contact him about buying the property. According to the report, that resident told investigators he never received a response from the town.
Two months later, a realty company owned by Smith and her brother bought the property for $460,670.
Smith said the sale discussion has been in the works for more than 10 years and the process was conducted in public.
Head here
Head here
SALISBURY — Firefighters responding to a 911 call rescued a naked man found zip-tied and severely hurt in the trunk of his car at a quarry in Cabarrus County.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year-old man suffered facial fractures and other injuries. According to the sheriff's office, the victim tried to sell one of the assailants a gun and was robbed.
Three people were charged in the incident.
Head here
Head here
FAYETTEVILLE — A mother and child missing for more than five years have been found safe, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Miracle Smith was a year old when she and her mother disappeared in December 2016. Fayetteville police searched for clues about the disappearance and eventually turned to the U.S. Marshals for help.
Police said they were victims of physical abuse.
Investigators determined that the missing child and mother were located in Bunnlevel, an unincorporated community in Harnett County. They were believed to be associated with a man who was ultimately charged by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.