Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

EDEN — A street race through Rockingham County ended in a fiery crash, killing one person.

The recent incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on East Meadow Road. Officials said a Dodge Charger racing another car had been going “at a high rate of speed” before it went off the road, hitting two poles and became “engulfed in flames.”

Passenger Daquinton Micrae Tatum, 27, died at the scene.

The driver, whose identity is unknown, was taken to a local hospital.

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — Toxic algae blooms have been discovered in two Lake Wylie coves that boaters and swimmers frequent.

Officials said they were notified of the danger after spotting “bright green water with a surface scum in the coves.”

Staff with the city's Storm Water Services division confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria — a type of algae linked to severe illness in humans and animals after exposure. If ingested, the algae can cause rashes, nausea and diarrhea.

It's unknown what caused the algae's appearance.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — Just weeks after a mass shooter killed five people in North Carolina’s capital city, Gov. Roy Cooper will take center stage at a conference for a new political group that aims to find bipartisan agreement on the national debate over guns and the Second Amendment.

The group is called 97Percent. It’s named after the finding, in a 2018 public opinion poll, that 97% of Americans support universal background checks on gun purchases. The name also nods to the fact that universal background checks have failed to pass into law despite that broad public support.

The group aims specifically to highlight moderate politicians such as Cooper, a Democrat, and get more gun owners involved in conversations around safety.

“Reducing gun violence will take all of us coming together to find common ground to save lives,” Cooper said in a written statement. “I’m pleased with our efforts to strengthen background checks, mandate safety plans and bring together leaders across schools and local law enforcement, but we know there is more work to do.”

In North Carolina, compared to many other states, the governor’s office is particularly weak. That, combined with the fact that the legislature has been under Republican control for the entirety of Cooper’s time as governor, has limited his ability to enact gun policies he favors.

— Wire Reports