Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — North Carolina state agencies, local governments and school boards would be required to release reasons why employees got fired or demoted in legislation filed Thursday in the state Senate.

State law already makes some information in personnel records public, including a worker's name, age and current salary.

The bill, backed by the North Carolina Press Association, would require a similar description for the reasons for demotions or suspensions.

John Bussian, an attorney representing the press association, called the measure a “real transparency bill.”

RALEIGH — Voters would decide next year whether to add to the North Carolina Constitution language that declares limits on when local and state governments can seize private property in legislation approved by the state House on Thursday.

With Thursday's 101-17 vote, the House has voted at least eight times since the mid-2000s to put a proposed constitutional amendment on eminent domain before voters in a referendum. The Senate has never gone along with the idea.