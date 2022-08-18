Mikebriefs

Head here

NEWTOWN — A man told three kids in his car to hide cocaine in their pockets and sit on a gun as he got pulled over by police on Monday, authorities say.

The bizarre incident happened in Newton, a small city in Catawba County. Investigators say the 36-year-old man was pulled over for traffic violations while driving on U.S. Route 70.

Deputies said they discovered the three children — two 10-year-olds and an 8-year-old — had been instructed to hide bags of drugs in their pockets and sit on a gun that had been obtained illegally.

The man faces seven charges that include cocaine trafficking and three counts of child abuse, according to arrest records.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said that the three children were “turned over to a family member.”

DURHAM — Orange County reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on Wednesday.

"We have been preparing for a case of monkeypox and now that it is here. We want our community to be aware of this disease so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they have symptoms," said Quintana Stewart, Orange County's director of health.

The department is not releasing details about the patient, she said, but the person has been asked to remain isolated until they no longer have symptoms.

Meanwhile, the health department is notifying people who may have been in close contact with the person.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified nearly 13,000 cases of monkeypox in the United States since May, when the infection migrated from Africa to Europe.

North Carolina reported 188 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, putting it among the nation's top 15 states reporting monkeypox infections. Mecklenburg County leads North Carolina with the most cases, followed by Guilford, Durham and Wake counties.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with shooting a woman in the leg — and then preventing her from getting help.

What made Rashad Andrews Guallet, 40, fire a shotgun is clear: Witnesses told Richmond County Sheriff's deputies that the couple had been arguing around 4:00 a.m.

However, it's not known why he refused for her or a witness to leave or call for help.

By 5:30 a.m., Guallet was gone and police were notified about the incident.

Guallet was later located and arrested.

— Wire Reports