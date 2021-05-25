Mikebriefs

Head here

DENVER — Twelve high school students in Lincoln County have been charged for a senior prank that involved putting food in a school’s vents, causing around $5,000 in damage.

School officials with East Lincoln High School in Denver reported that buses and some areas inside the school building were covered with a sticky substance and glitter. After an investigation by sheriff's deputies, some type of meat and eggs were found in the HVAC system on the roof of the school.

Officials said school security video helped identify the students involved.​

RALEIGH — The N.C. Utilities Commission has released a report of its investigation into the 2019 gas explosion in Durham that killed two people and injured 25 others.

The Durham Fire Department determined that the April 10, 2019, explosion and fire occurred after drilling from a contractor accidentally ruptured a natural gas line five feet from a coffee shop's door and that gas flowed for one hour. It found no evidence that anyone from the contractor's crew called 911.