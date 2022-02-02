Mikebriefs

Other upcoming sessions will be:

WASHINGTON — A North Carolina man who runs a company that “teaches military tactics to the everyday citizen” has been charged with showing someone how to make a bomb that would kill people in federal law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The charges stem from a visit that an unnamed person made to Christopher Arthur's home in May, during which Arthur offered instructions for making improvised explosive devices, federal authorities said in a news release.

But Arthur had already been on the FBI's radar since at least May 2020. That's when police found multiple tactical instruction manuals — written by Arthur — in the home of a man who had just been killed in a shootout with officers in New York.

Federal officials said Arthur provided his bomb-making instructions knowing that the person "intended to kill federal law enforcement who might come to his home.”