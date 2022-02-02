Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
GREENSBORO — Police say two people were hospitalized after officers responded to separate shootings Tuesday night within a 30-minute span.
At 7:03 p.m., officers found a gunshot victim in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
At 7:32 p.m., in the 200 block of Webster Road another gunshot victim was hospitalized in stable condition, according to Greensboro police.
It's unclear if the shootings are connected.
Head here
Head here
GREENSBORO — The city's new manager is lining up sessions to hear from the public in his first weeks on the job.
City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, who started on Tuesday, will host his first “Talk with Tai: City Manager Listening Session” at 12:15 p.m. next Tuesday at Smith Active Adult Center.
Jaiyeoba plans to host two listening sessions in each council district, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. There is limited capacity to attend the sessions in person. They will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel with viewers able to submit questions.
Other upcoming sessions will be:
• Noon, Feb. 9, Central Library, 219 N. Church St.
• Noon, Feb. 10, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive.
Head here
Head here
WASHINGTON — A North Carolina man who runs a company that “teaches military tactics to the everyday citizen” has been charged with showing someone how to make a bomb that would kill people in federal law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
The charges stem from a visit that an unnamed person made to Christopher Arthur's home in May, during which Arthur offered instructions for making improvised explosive devices, federal authorities said in a news release.
But Arthur had already been on the FBI's radar since at least May 2020. That's when police found multiple tactical instruction manuals — written by Arthur — in the home of a man who had just been killed in a shootout with officers in New York.
Federal officials said Arthur provided his bomb-making instructions knowing that the person "intended to kill federal law enforcement who might come to his home.”
After Arthur was arrested, federal authorities said they found multiple bombs and bomb components at his house, along with a pistol suppressor and bulk gunpowder.